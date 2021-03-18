Thomas Park Investments : Acquires Howard County Medical Building

Healthcare real estate firm expands Maryland presence

Thomas Park Investments, a healthcare real estate investment firm, has added River Hill Station to its growing mid-Atlantic region portfolio.

Located at 5005 Signal Bell Lane in Clarksville, Md., the property is a 24,366-square-foot Class A medical building featuring state-of-the art facilities. The property is fully leased with 10 tenants, including anchor tenant Charter Radiology. Charter Radiology has invested over $6 million in the most sophisticated MRI and CT equipment to provide its patients with the fastest, most precise diagnoses.

“This acquisition embodies our strategy of adding high-quality, strong-performing facilities to our portfolio,” says EJ Rumpke, Thomas Park Investment’s chief executive officer. “Our asset and property-level expertise will further the value of this building for the next decade to come.”

The property’s Howard County location offers convenient access to Route 32 and Route 108 within the River Hill Village Center. “We’ve had great experiences working and investing in Howard County and are excited to further our resume with this acquisition,” says Alex Kopicki, Thomas Park Investment’s chief investment officer, who has completed five projects in Howard County at more than $200 million in value.

Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Howard County is ranked as one of the wealthiest counties in the country according to the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. The county also ranks as one of U.S. News & World Report’s Healthiest Communities in the country.

About Thomas Park Investments

Focused exclusively on healthcare real estate, Thomas Park Investments (TPI) is the fastest growing private equity real estate firm in its specialty within the mid-Atlantic. Founded in 2019, TPI’s leadership offers more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and manages nearly 300,000 square feet of medical office capacity. The Annapolis, Md.-based firm is on a fast-paced trajectory to complete $100 million of medical office building acquisitions in 2021. For more information, visit thomas-park.com.

