News  >  Economy & Forex

Thomas R Carper : Carper Meets with President-Elect Biden's Nominee to Lead USTR

12/17/2020 | 05:44pm EST
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement after meeting with Katherine Tai, President-elect Joe Biden's intended nominee to lead the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

'It was a pleasure meeting today with Katherine Tai who is an excellent and historic choice to serve as our country's top trade official. In her current role as Chief Trade Counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, she was a lead negotiator on USMCA where she helped to pass the strongest labor and environmental protections to date, including robust monitoring and enforcement provisions, in a trade agreement that passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. She also previously served as Chief Counsel for China Trade Enforcement at USTR, leading efforts to hold China accountable for its unfair trade practices at the World Trade Organization. I know that Katherine Tai's experience and expertise will be incredible assets for the Biden Administration as they work to ensure that there are clear and fair rules of the road on trade that help American workers compete and win in the global economy, while also holding bad actors accountable.

'After years of chaos and uncertainty thanks to President Trump's haphazard trade wars, we know that American farmers, manufacturers, producers and retailers are in desperate need of more certainty and predictability. I know Katherine Tai will be a steady hand at USTR who will help to make sure American goods and services can reach international markets and that they compete on a level playing field when they get there.

'Trade is an issue that doesn't distinguish between red and blue states. It impacts every corner of our country and every corner of our globe. I know there are many areas in which we can work together in Congress to put American businesses, workers, and consumers ahead of politics, as we have done finding ways to rebalance trade authority between the legislative and executive branches and conducting oversight of the Administration's tariff exclusion processes. Katherine Tai has many years of experience working across the aisle in Congress. I am confident that she will have the broad support necessary to be a highly skilled and effective USTR, and I hope the Finance Committee moves quickly to take up her nomination.'

Thomas R. Carper published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:44:00 UTC

