Thomas :net.com® Data Now Available as part of an Alternative Data Catalog Through Bloomberg

Provides unprecedented understanding of the Industrial Economy

Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, announced today that it will provide industrial sourcing data, trends, and insights from the Thomasnet.com® platform to Bloomberg clients as part of an Alternative Data catalog on the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Traders, hedge funds, and investors who are Bloomberg Data License clients now have access to an unprecedented view of the digital industrial economy.

In addition, Thomas announced the launch of the Thomas Industrial Data group led by Hamid Benbrahim, Head of Data and AI, and Tom Greco, VP of Data, in March 2020. Thomas Industrial Data was able to spot fluctuations in industry sourcing patterns, including massive spikes in PPE and healthcare products, that foretold the impact COVID-19 would have on health care supply chains. Recent data trends show a massive shift toward reshoring manufacturing activities as the industrial sector continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19. Thomas recently launched the Thomas Manufacturing Index (TMX), a powerful economic indicator measuring industrial activity in the United States and Canada.

“We see more than 1.5 million product sourcing and supplier evaluation sessions on Thomasnet.com every month,” said Thomas President and CEO Tony Uphoff. “This activity provides a unique window into the industrial economy. Now more than ever, this information can help market analysts, investors, and company leaders refine and inform their strategies.”

Thomasnet.com is used by supply chain professionals, engineers, and MRO buyers to evaluate and select North American manufacturers and suppliers of mechanical and electrical components, custom manufacturing service providers, PPE providers, private label manufacturers, and machinery and equipment manufacturers. The platform’s users are 48% millennial and represent over 93% of the Fortune 1000, as well as thousands of small and midsize businesses, government entities, and other organizational buyers.

Launched in September 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is an online data marketplace that provides normalized reference, pricing, regulatory, historical and alternative datasets for Bloomberg Data License clients. Clients can browse quality data online, examine the metadata, sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within their organization.

Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is part of Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business, which produces high-quality pricing, reference and regulatory data sets, real-time market, event and news data, liquidity analytics along with data management and distribution technologies.

To learn more about Thomas Industrial Data for the investment community, watch the video available on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point Content and Data. Explore Thomas Industrial Data for trends and market insights to help build your business strategy more effectively.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas Industrial Data supplies actionable trend data to investors and businesses to fine tune decision making, uncover new opportunities, and reduce risk. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Thomas Industry Update, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), and the Thomas Index™.

