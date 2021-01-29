Log in
Thompson Hine Adds Partner Jessica Haire to Government Contracts and Construction Practices

01/29/2021 | 07:37am EST
Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Jessica Haire has joined the firm as a partner in its Government Contracts and Construction practices in Washington, D.C.

As a lawyer and civil engineer, Haire’s significant on-site project and design experience brings an in-depth level of perspective to her legal advice. Her focus on construction-related government contracts integrates well with Thompson Hine’s construction practice, complementing the firm’s existing capabilities, adding depth and providing an excellent government contracts resource for its construction clients.

David Wilson, partner-in-charge of the Washington office, endorses Haire’s background as a civil engineer who handles construction claims as an amazing resource for the firm. “Jessica is an exciting addition to our firm. Her practice augments our high-profile construction and government contracts practices and will further deepen our robust capabilities and enhance the resources available to our clients.”

Haire represents clients in a broad range of government contract matters, including negotiating teaming agreements and subcontracts and representing contractors in federal and state claims litigation involving changes, differing site conditions, delay damages, time extensions, defective specifications, cumulative impacts and numerous federal government contracts issues under the Federal Acquisition Regulation and relevant statutes. She also represents clients before various courts and boards of contract appeals including the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, Civilian Board of Contract Appeals and Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals. In addition, Haire addresses bid protests, size protests, and various construction transactional and project matters.

She recently represented the general contractor in litigation over a subcontractor termination for default on the Naval Academy Parking Garage project in Annapolis, Maryland, and in a cumulative impact claim against the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, on the Fontaine Fire Station project. She also represented a large subcontractor in an arbitration for a contract claim on the Elizabeth River Crossings P3 project in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Thompson Hine’s unique blend of practices, especially its leading construction and government contracts practices, will benefit my clients. The opportunity to work with these practices in an innovative environment is a perfect fit for me,” said Haire. “I’m also impressed by the firm’s focus on efficiency, predictability and transparency in the delivery of legal services and its support for the development of female leaders.”

Haire won her first elected office position in 2018, a seat on the Anne Arundel County Council, where she will serve until December 2022. She served as legal counsel for the Maryland Republican Party from 2016-2020 and as a volunteer for CASA/GAL.

Haire received her J.D. and M.A. in international politics from American University Washington College of Law and her B.S. in civil engineering, cum laude, from George Washington University.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH TM – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH


© Business Wire 2021
