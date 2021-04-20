Thompson Hine Grows Chicago Office with Transactional Partners

Simone Randolph and Layla Dotson Lumpkin Join Firm

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Simone Randolph and Layla Dotson Lumpkin have joined the firm’s Chicago office as partners in the Real Estate and Corporate Transactions & Securities practice groups, respectively. Both lawyers join from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, where they were partners in the Business Transactions practice.

Randolph and Lumpkin say they decided to move to Thompson Hine for several reasons, including the firm’s focus on innovation, depth of key practice areas to support and grow their practices, high-quality leadership at all levels, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. They also were impressed with the firm’s approach to developing and retaining talent at all levels, including training associates through meaningful client experiences.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Simone and Layla to Thompson Hine,” said Frank Chaiken, who leads the Chicago office and the Corporate Transactions & Securities practice group. “There are numerous synergies between their capabilities and our existing practices. Also, they both have demonstrated strong leadership in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and a dedication to innovation – both of which are core Thompson Hine values and keys to our success.”

Randolph focuses on complex commercial real estate and finance transactions, with experience in syndicated, mezzanine and construction financing. She has represented lender clients in thousands of middle-market financings throughout the country, closing over $500 million in multifamily, industrial, retail, office and commercial asset transactions in just the last two years. Randolph also advises lending institutions on loan purchases and sales, loan restructures and modifications. She also counsels companies with large real estate portfolios on all aspects of property ownership, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, facilities management and maintenance. Additionally, Randolph acts as an adviser to international and domestic prime operators and Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBEs) in structuring joint venture agreements, and works with women- and minority-owned business in successfully preparing and submitting ACDBE certification applications.

Active in the Chicago community, Randolph serves on the board of the Women’s Bar Foundation, which provides scholarships to young women pursuing law degrees. She is also an executive board member and secretary of the Chicago Loop Alliance, which works to promote and support businesses and revitalize the city’s central business district. She was named to the Crain’s Chicago Business inaugural list of “Notable Minorities in Accounting, Consulting & Law” in 2020 and was one of seven attorneys in the state recognized as an Emerging Lawyer in Real Estate: Commercial and Finance, and Secured Transactions by Law Bulletin Media’s Leading Lawyers in 2019 and 2020. Randolph finds that her civic engagements marry her passion for law and real estate with a deep commitment to sustainable urban development, cultural engagement and mentorship.

“Thompson Hine is renowned for its service to the commercial real estate industry, and its many top-tier practices will enhance my ability to handle all aspects of clients’ transactions,” said Randolph. “I am elated to join such a strong team and an innovative firm whose commitment to inclusion is illustrated by the diverse attorney representation in leadership.”

Lumpkin concentrates on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing, commercial contracts and commercial financing transactions. She represents clients acquiring and selling companies, including private equity buyers and sellers, as well as strategic acquirers and operator sellers. She counsels investors and growth companies through the venture capital financing process. Her diverse experience also includes serving as outside general counsel for early-stage and emerging companies and representing lenders in commercial loan transactions.

Lumpkin was selected as an Emerging Lawyer in Closely & Privately Held Business, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Securities & Venture Finance Law by Law Bulletin Media’s Leading Lawyers in 2020 and named to The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 list in 2018. She is a member of the Women’s Association of Venture & Equity. Committed to volunteering and community service, Lumpkin volunteers with the Junior League of Houston, Inc., where she serves on a committee that awards grants to local nonprofit organizations. She is the past associate board chair of a nonprofit that provides resources to minority and women entrepreneurs. She is passionate about supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, especially founders of color and women founders, and has often been invited to be a speaker on early-stage company legal issues.

“My clients will greatly benefit from Thompson Hine’s bench strength in its corporate, early-stage company and venture capital, and M&A practices, which work in tandem with complementary practices, such as intellectual property and tax, and specialty areas, such as transportation and health care, to fully support clients’ business and transactional needs,” said Lumpkin. “I was also drawn to the firm’s focus on innovation, which permeates its culture. Many of my clients are emerging companies who will appreciate the predictability and transparency afforded by Thompson Hine and its SmartPaTH program.”

Randolph, who received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Duke University, is admitted to practice in Illinois and New York. Lumpkin, who received her J.D. from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and B.S., magna cum laude, from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, is admitted in Illinois and Texas.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTHTM – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005986/en/