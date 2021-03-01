Thompson Hospitality Founder and CEO to Get Spotlight at Fairfax County EDA's March 2 Entrepreneurship Workshop

Aspiring entrepreneurs can get start-up advice from Warren Thompson, founder, president and CEO of Thompson Hospitality during the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority’s next Entrepreneurship 101 virtual workshop on Tuesday, March 2. Thompson Hospitality is the largest minority-owned food service, and one of the largest retail food and facilities management companies in the nation.

Click here for more information and for registration.

Warren Thompson started Thompson Hospitality in 1992 through the purchase of 31 Bob’s Big Boys restaurants and expanded into the contract food arena in 1997 via a partnership with Compass Group. Warren earned a BA degree in managerial economics from Hampden-Sydney College and holds an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He currently sits on the boards of Compass Group North America and Duke Realty.

“We thank Warren Thompson for sharing his entrepreneurial journey with prospective Fairfax County business owners,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County EDA. “Mr. Thompson is a true Fairfax County business luminary and an inspiration to all aspiring business owners and those who want to start their path in business.”

Held every other month, Entrepreneurship 101, or “E-101,” is a virtual workshop presented by the Fairfax County EDA with the Fairfax County government, the Fairfax County-based Community Business Partnership, the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

