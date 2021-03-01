Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thompson Hospitality Founder and CEO to Get Spotlight at Fairfax County EDA's March 2 Entrepreneurship Workshop

03/01/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aspiring entrepreneurs can get start-up advice from Warren Thompson, founder, president and CEO of Thompson Hospitality during the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority’s next Entrepreneurship 101 virtual workshop on Tuesday, March 2. Thompson Hospitality is the largest minority-owned food service, and one of the largest retail food and facilities management companies in the nation.

Click here for more information and for registration.

Warren Thompson started Thompson Hospitality in 1992 through the purchase of 31 Bob’s Big Boys restaurants and expanded into the contract food arena in 1997 via a partnership with Compass Group. Warren earned a BA degree in managerial economics from Hampden-Sydney College and holds an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He currently sits on the boards of Compass Group North America and Duke Realty.

“We thank Warren Thompson for sharing his entrepreneurial journey with prospective Fairfax County business owners,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County EDA. “Mr. Thompson is a true Fairfax County business luminary and an inspiration to all aspiring business owners and those who want to start their path in business.”

Held every other month, Entrepreneurship 101, or “E-101,” is a virtual workshop presented by the Fairfax County EDA with the Fairfax County government, the Fairfax County-based Community Business Partnership, the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCHINA REINSURANCE  : Proxy form of holders of h shares for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021 to be held on 20 april 2021
PU
05:59pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A  : 03/01/2021 - Composition of the Company's Sustainability Committee
PU
05:58pINTEL  : AI chip firm Wave Computing emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
05:58pMAXIM POWER CORP.  : Announces the Receipt of the Second Line Loss Proceedings Payment
AQ
05:57pUNITI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pIMF Executive Board Approves a 36-month US.778 Billion Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Costa Rica and Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation HTML File
PU
05:56pKen Kladouris Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary in the Wealth Management Industry
PR
05:56pMore Than $1.5 Million in Micro-Grants Aids Colorado Governments
BU
05:55pNike's North American head steps down after report reveals ties to resale business
RE
05:55pSINOPHARM  : Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ