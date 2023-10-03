(Alliance News) - Thor Energy PLC on Tuesday said its mineral exploration partnership with Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd has started at the Alford East copper project in South Australia with surveying underway.

Thor is a London-based uranium and vanadium explorer and Fleet is an Adelaide, Australia-based company offering its technologies to the space and mineral exploration industries.

Thor said it has started to carry out low-impact ambient noise topography geophysical surveys at Alford East using Fleet's Exosphere technology, which is designed to scan the ground using an advanced ambient noise seismic tomography technique to delineate the troughs that host oxide copper mineralisation within the Alford copper belt.

"Future drilling will be concentrated on these targets, characterised by low seismic velocity, to intersect higher-grade oxide copper-gold mineralisation hosted in units conducive to the possibility of in-situ recovery", Thor said.

The collaboration was first announced in early September.

Thor Managing Director Nicole Galloway Warland said: "The results from the surveys will help us become more precise in our future drilling campaigns, which will help us reduce our environmental footprint."

Shares in Thor Energy were up 8.1% at 2.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

