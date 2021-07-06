Thornton Tomasetti : Back to the Great Indoors

To earn this rating, a building or space must incorporate 15 out of a possible 22 strategies in such areas as cleaning and sanitation, air and water quality management, health services resources, stakeholder engagement and communications, emergency preparedness and innovation. Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the organization that administers the LEED certification process, provides independent management of the rating application.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating offers flexibility so that a plan can be customized to a particular type of facility and the needs and requirements of an organization. Our path to certification included several strategies across the core areas. Among them are:

conducting a surface contact assessment to analyze high-touch surfaces and determining a plan for reducing the frequency of contact and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces

implementing design and policy strategies to minimize contact with contaminated respiratory particles

conducting a risk assessment and developing a plan for addressing natural, human-caused, technological and health-related emergencies

creating a communications strategy and a business continuity plan to facilitate resilience during an emergency and the recovery after.

assessing a variety of MEP-related items and conducting an inventory of air filters and other treatment devices to ensure proper maintenance.

We also were able to earn an innovation credit through the development of our Healthy Reentry health monitoring and contract tracing tool. Developed by our CORE studio, the web-based, open-source solution enables employees to record their health status before returning to the workplace in a way that protects their privacy.

Over the past decade, Thornton Tomasetti has been leading by example, in that we are committed to ensuring that our workspaces are healthy and sustainable. Many of our locations are registered or certified with a green building certification program, such as LEED and the Living Building Challenge Materials petal. We are also targeting LEED v4.1 Gold for Commercial Interiors for our 102,440-square-foot headquarters. While the WELL Health-Safety Rating and LEED systems are quite different, there are some synergies between the two. For instance, the measures we employed for improving indoor air quality for LEED also supported our pursuit of the WELL Health-Safety Rating.