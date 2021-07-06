Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thornton Tomasetti : Back to the Great Indoors

07/06/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To earn this rating, a building or space must incorporate 15 out of a possible 22 strategies in such areas as cleaning and sanitation, air and water quality management, health services resources, stakeholder engagement and communications, emergency preparedness and innovation. Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the organization that administers the LEED certification process, provides independent management of the rating application.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating offers flexibility so that a plan can be customized to a particular type of facility and the needs and requirements of an organization. Our path to certification included several strategies across the core areas. Among them are:

  • conducting a surface contact assessment to analyze high-touch surfaces and determining a plan for reducing the frequency of contact and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces
  • implementing design and policy strategies to minimize contact with contaminated respiratory particles
  • conducting a risk assessment and developing a plan for addressing natural, human-caused, technological and health-related emergencies
  • creating a communications strategy and a business continuity plan to facilitate resilience during an emergency and the recovery after.
  • assessing a variety of MEP-related items and conducting an inventory of air filters and other treatment devices to ensure proper maintenance.

We also were able to earn an innovation credit through the development of our Healthy Reentry health monitoring and contract tracing tool. Developed by our CORE studio, the web-based, open-source solution enables employees to record their health status before returning to the workplace in a way that protects their privacy.

Over the past decade, Thornton Tomasetti has been leading by example, in that we are committed to ensuring that our workspaces are healthy and sustainable. Many of our locations are registered or certified with a green building certification program, such as LEED and the Living Building Challenge Materials petal. We are also targeting LEED v4.1 Gold for Commercial Interiors for our 102,440-square-foot headquarters. While the WELL Health-Safety Rating and LEED systems are quite different, there are some synergies between the two. For instance, the measures we employed for improving indoor air quality for LEED also supported our pursuit of the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

Disclaimer

Thornton Tomasetti Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:57pWalden Security Announces 8th Circuit Court Security Officer of the Year for 2020
GL
04:56pQUESTEX GOLD PPER  : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
04:56pSEMILEDS  : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pOCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:56pDIDI INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at DiDi Global, Inc.
GL
04:55pSEMILEDS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:55pSHELTER ACQUISITION CORP I  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES  : This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
04:52pCVS HEALTH  : Patients encouraged to pick up medications and supplies as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida coast
PU
04:50pBoone County, KY Selects MUNIRevs for Business Licensing and Tax Collection
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China crackdown on tech and overseas-listed shares prompts sell-off ..

HOT NEWS