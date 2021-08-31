Thorstarter : Launches its First IDO for Skyrim Finance on its ‘Decentralized VC' Launchpad

Thorstarter is a launchpad platform that offers small projects liquidity grants, customized launch structures, cross-chain liquidity, and swapping capabilities with bigger cryptocurrencies

Thorstarter (https://thorstarter.org/), the decentralized blockchain-based launchpad platform for cryptocurrency projects, funds and launches its first initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) for Skyrim Finance, the first multichain decentralized marketplace that blends both leveraged and fixed-rate APY.

Skyrim Finance is introducing structured products to DeFi, applying the popular-as-of-late instruments to a market with investors eager to earn higher yield. Generally, within DeFi, there are two types of yield farming investors on the market at the moment—investors who want low risk with a fixed APY and those who are seeking high leverage for higher yields in leveraged APY. Skyrim Finance is looking to build a product that blends these two types of investor camps together, helping investors of different profiles have risk-adjusted return. The goal is to also build a robo-advisor that can devise the right kind of risk-adjusted return, customized for each investor. As part of Skyrim Finance's fundraising endeavours—including $2.1 million raised round in May—Thorstarter is launching an IDO for the company.

Thorstarter's launchpad offers users a dual opportunity to take part in democratized governance through (a) the ability to vote on projects launching and project dividends and (b) a retail token purchase that gives them the ability to buy into launching project's IDO.

Projects on Thorstarter will be afforded several critical resources for launch:

A Thorstarter liquidity grant : Seeded in XRUNE-TOKEN liquidity pools to ensure deep liquidity from the commencement of the project.

: Seeded in XRUNE-TOKEN liquidity pools to ensure deep liquidity from the commencement of the project. Community marketing assistance : Ensure a well-publicized, oversubscribed sale.

: Ensure a well-publicized, oversubscribed sale. Access to multi-chain liquidity : Getting projects that are launching near-instant liquidity by pairing it with the XRUNE token—the official platform token of the THOR multi-chain ecosystem.

: Getting projects that are launching near-instant liquidity by pairing it with the XRUNE token—the official platform token of the THOR multi-chain ecosystem. Cross-chain reach : Projects can gain wider access to investors and participants across Thor's multichain network via the liquidity pools provided to them initially.

: Projects can gain wider access to investors and participants across Thor's multichain network via the liquidity pools provided to them initially. Bigger coin swaps: With THORChain's multi-chain network, projects can get easy access to swap pools that include much more established coins like Bitcoin or Ether.

Thorstarter aims to create an entirely democratized financial network with the capabilities of a venture capital firm in a decentralized fashion. Simultaneously, the launchpad platform will expand on the existing THORChain ecosystem and offer an alternative avenue for cryptocurrency projects to lift off and attain the necessary liquidity, without being charged any commissions or entry fees to do so.

Thorstarter is expected to launch its next project BNPL in mid-September.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter is a decentralized protocol to increase and relay liquidity through the native Thorchain network. It acts as both Venture DAO and launchpad for the THORChain ecosystem, investing in and launching the top up and coming projects in DeFi and THORfi. The launchpad allows users to efficiently and safely swap long tail crypto assets, and allows any smart contract enabled blockchain to access liquidity from any other Thorchain-compatible chain. ThorStarter acts as an IDO platform for new projects, providing them with deep liquidity right from the start, while also enabling existing projects to reach investors and participants across multiple blockchains by creating a liquidity pool for their token paired with XRUNE. Thorstarter complements the ThorChain ecosystem, and benefits from its liquidity and capabilities, while also extending its utility.

About Skyrim Finance

Skyrim Finance is a Multichain Protocol focusing on Fixed-rate and Leveraged-yield DeFi Products. We aim to build the Robo-Advisor of the DeFi ecosystem. The DeFi market consists of two types of DeFi investors. We aim to create a synergy between the gap of these two target markets. The objective of Skyrim Finance is to help investors of different profiles have risk-adjusted return through fixed-rate and leveraged-yield DeFi products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005393/en/