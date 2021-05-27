ThoughtWorks : Akbank selects ThoughtWorks to deliver its cloud modernization program to strengthen its future-readiness

ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, and Akbank announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a holistic cloud-based technology transformation as part of Akbank's digital strategy to provide faster and easier access to products and services for its customers. The work will involve modernization of the bank's infrastructure and engineering practices, to further improve operational resilience and ability to respond swiftly to changing customer needs.

Akbank's vision for the future of banking is an integrated one going beyond mobile channels and continuously investing in technology to offer innovative experiences delivered to customers seamlessly across touchpoints. This cloud initiative is a key milestone for Akbank to establish a 'Cloud Operating Model', which will help them to create a future-ready adaptive enterprise, while also building digital capabilities across its workforce. This plan will be executed by ThoughtWorks' people based in the UK, leveraging capabilities in enterprise modernization.

Dr İlker Altıntaş, CIO and COO at Akbank, commented: Partnering with ThoughtWorks is an exciting and key strategic decision for us. We are experiencing a time of rapid change and we have accelerated our efforts to be technologically agile so that we can respond to our customer's needs quickly and offer innovative services. Supporting us in our holistic transformation journey, ThoughtWorks has committed to helping us with their advanced agile, digital and delivery expertise. This initiative will be focused on implementing our cloud-native technology transformation program that will benefit our customers in the long term.

Guo Xiao, president and chief executive officer at ThoughtWorks, commented, 'We are truly inspired by Akbank's series of banking innovations, from new human-focused and technology-driven 'phygital' branch models to machine learning-based financial intelligence services platforms. With this partnership, our focus is to transform their operations to achieve high levels of flexibility with cloud-based technology and help them bring differentiated offerings into the market'.

About Akbank

Akbank's core business is banking activities, which consists of corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, SME banking, consumer banking, payment systems, treasury transactions and private banking, and international banking services. In addition to conventional banking activities, the Bank also conducts insurance agency operations through its branches, on behalf of Ak Insurance and AvivaSA Pensions and Life Insurance. For more information, please visit this page.