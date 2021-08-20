Thoughtworks : Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced that its parent company, Turing Holding Corp., has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Thoughtworks intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TWKS”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse is acting as a bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC, Baird, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Wedbush Securities, William Blair and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. CastleOak Securities, L.P., Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or term of the offering.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks is 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries.

