Thousands celebrate 50 years of Pride in London

''50th anniversary! I mean, my heavens what a milestone! What a difference in society between then and now," said John Clark, a council worker who watched the parade from the sidelines.

After being on hold for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's march has attracted a record number of people.

"We are so excited to be back in the streets of the capital city," Haven Thorn, head of PR for Pride in London, told Reuters.

London's Pride parade is expected to be one of the biggest worldwide with thirty thousand participants and 1.5 million travelers coming to the British capital to witness the milestone anniversary, according to the event's organizers.