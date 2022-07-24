Log in
Thousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows

07/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
STORY: A raging wildfire just west of California's Yosemite National Park - which has turned into one of the largest fires of the year - has forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

That's according to officials who say the Oak Fire is threatening to destroy some 2,000 homes in the area.

By Sunday, the blaze had scorched more than 14,000 acres of land... as extreme heat and low humidity continues to hamper firefighters' efforts to control the flames.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

Yosemite, about an hour's drive from Mariposa County, is home to some of the largest and oldest sequoia trees in the world... which are now under threat by the Oak Fire.

The cause of the fire, which started on Friday, is under investigation.


© Reuters 2022
