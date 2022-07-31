Thousands forced to flee California wildfire

Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres.

It was about 1% contained as of Saturday, according to the latest data shared by officials.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.

This is the second major wildfire faced by California this season after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park. That fire is now 59% contained.