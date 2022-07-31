Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Thousands forced to flee California wildfire

07/31/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
STORY: The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate.

Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres.

It was about 1% contained as of Saturday, according to the latest data shared by officials.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.

This is the second major wildfire faced by California this season after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park. That fire is now 59% contained.


