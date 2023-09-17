STORY: Supporters wore T-shirts and held placards emblazoned "Vote Yes!" as they marched through Australia's major cities and regional towns. In Canberra, campaigner Alex Leon called it a "human rights issue", while Alimah Davis said in Brisbane that voting through the proposal would mean "we will have a say in the programs and services that affect us."

At a rally in Melbourne, Australia's Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus called on the No campaign to vote yes. "They should be voting 'Yes' if they want practical improvement in the lives of Aboriginal people because that's what this referendum is about," Dreyfus said. In Sydney, demonstrator Deirdre Ferguson voiced concern about misinformation that's marred the campaign and said, "To vote against it is giving up the chance to change things."

If approved in the October 14 referendum, the measure would enshrine Indigenous people in the constitution and set up an advisory body to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people input on policies that affect them.

But the "Voice to Parliament" proposal, commonly known as "The Voice" appeared on track for defeat, a poll showed last week, the fifth monthly survey in a row to find voters against the change. Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved.