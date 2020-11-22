Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thousands join Taiwan protest, anger focused on U.S. pork

11/22/2020 | 05:24am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to Taipei's streets on Sunday for the annual "Autumn Struggle" protest march organised by labour groups, with much of the anger focused on the government's decision to ease restrictions on imports of U.S. pork.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), rallied its supporters to join the march for the first time, having mounted an increasingly strident campaign against the pork decision, which it says threatens food safety.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced in August that the government would, from Jan. 1, allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness but is banned in the European Union and China, as well as U.S. beef more than 30 months old.

While welcomed in Washington, and removing a roadblock to a long sought after U.S. free trade deal for Taiwan, the KMT has strongly opposed the decision, tapping into public concern about food safety after several high-profile scandals in recent years.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, elected in March to help turn around party fortunes after a trouncing in January's presidential and parliamentary elections, called on Tsai to take part in a televised debate on the issue.

"Taiwanese pigs don't eat ractopamine and yet you are asking Taiwanese people to? Does this make sense?" he told supporters.

Tsai's government and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has a large majority in parliament, says the decision brings the island into line with international norms, is not a safety threat and will boost Taiwan-U.S. ties.

In a statement on Sunday, the DPP urged the KMT to "stop its political machinations and return to rational discussions".

The DPP, which had previously voiced strong objections to ractopamine, has accused the KMT of spreading fake news about the subject in an effort to sow public fear.

The KMT is also trying to organise a referendum on the U.S. pork imports. (Reporting by Ann Wang Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Lincoln Feast and David Goodman)

11/22/2020 | 05:24am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:15aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/11/22Premier stresses steady economic resumption, better livelihoods
PU
08:57aARXELLENCE 2 : The results of ALUMIL's international architectural competition
PU
08:45aPM Suga says Japan to lead international efforts on climate change
RE
08:39aG20 LEADERS' SIDE EVENT : Safeguarding the Planet
PU
08:25aGermany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sources
RE
08:23aGermany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sources
RE
07:15aUK will think about restoring public finances after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak
RE
07:15aSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
07:14aTop Biden adviser seen as making tech regulation more likely
RE
06:50aChina's Li Keqiang tells local governments to create more jobs - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regener..
3AIRBUS SE : European regulator to lift Boeing 737 MAX grounding in January
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ