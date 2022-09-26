Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thousands march against Colombian President Petro's tax reform

09/26/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators protest against the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his tax reform proposal in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters marched on Monday against economic and social reforms proposed by Colombian leftist President Gustavo Petro - which he says will fight inequality - just 50 days after he took office.

Petro, 62, has promised to seek "total peace" through deals with rebel groups and crime gangs and asked lawmakers to approve a tax reform which would raise an initial $5.6 billion for social programs next year.

The reform would raise taxes on those earning more than $2,259 per month, about 10 times the minimum wage, and eliminate exemptions.

Petro has constructed a majority in congress through alliances with a range of parties. Right-wing party the Democratic Center, headed by former President Alvaro Uribe, has led much of the opposition to his proposals.

Some 5,000 people, many waving signs with slogans like "no to the tax reform", marched in Bogota, according to the mayor's office.

Some marchers compared Petro's governance so far to authoritarianism and said objections to his administration would mount.

"Mr. Petro you are wrong in your way of governing," said information technology worker James Duque.

Petro has also proposed changes to healthcare, a land reform which would sell properties to poor farmers at below-market rates and reforms to voting.

"It's hurting my pension, it's hurting my healthcare, it's hurting private property, we need to respect families," said protester Francisco Arias in Bogota's central Plaza Bolivar.

Peaceful marches also took place in Medellin, Cali, Armenia and Villavicencio.

Petro said in a tweet he respected protesters' right to express themselves but that his government also had a right to combat misinformation.

(Reporting by Herbert Villarraga; Writing by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pS.Korean inflation expectations fall for a second month in Sept
RE
04:59pBiden urges companies to lower costs for consumers
RE
04:55pUkraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus
RE
04:50pIraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeks market balance
RE
04:43pChile's central bank says FX intervention program achieves objective
RE
04:43pThousands march against Colombian President Petro's tax reform
RE
04:40pStarbucks could face 'just cause' bids at hundreds of unionized U.S. cafes
RE
04:31pMaterials Down on Recession Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pNord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1
RE
04:29pEnergy Down Sharply on Recession Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
2Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
3China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
4Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS