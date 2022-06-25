Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thousands march in Munich to demand G7 action on poverty and climate

06/25/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protests ahead of G7 summit, in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 4,000 people marched in Munich on Saturday calling on leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries to take action to fight poverty, climate change and world hunger and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan will meet on Sunday at a three-day summit at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian mountains, aiming to increase pressure on Russia whose actions in Ukraine have created food and energy shortages across the globe.

Protesters carried banners reading "Stop The War Russia And USA/NATO Hands Off Ukraine" and "Imperialism Starts Here", and demanded the G7 allocate more funds for crisis prevention, civil conflict management and economic development.

"Today, we are at the G7 again because we realised that nothing has improved ... it's been going on for so long, that we are destroying ourselves," said Lisa Munz, a protestor wearing a hat topped with a stuffed chicken.

The protest was sponsored by more than 15 organizations including WWF Germany, Oxfam Deutschland, Greenpeace and Bread for the World.

"The colourful demonstration is a clear sign of how strong the desire of many people is for a fundamentally different policy in the G7 countries," Oxfam Deutschland said in a statement.

G7 leaders are set to discuss setting up a climate club to better coordinate carbon pricing and other schemes for reducing emissions. Nearly 20,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure security at the summit.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Reuters TV; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pPro-life is not just opposing abortion, Vatican says after U.S. ruling
RE
12:25pCosta Rica asks IMF for $700 million from new sustainability trust
RE
12:14pFrench PM Borne backs enshrining abortion rights in constitution
RE
12:10pFrench PM Borne backs enshrining abortion rights in constitution
RE
12:08pThousands march in Munich to demand G7 action on poverty and climate
RE
12:05pThousands march in Munich to demand G7 action on poverty and climate
RE
11:54aBiden looking for 'solutions' after Supreme Court abortion ruling -White House
RE
11:42aWHITE HOUSE : G7 to address China's forced labor, intellectual property theft
RE
11:39aWhite House horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting LGBT community
RE
11:38aNigeria to issue marginal oilfield licences next week, regulator says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure
2Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
3Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
4MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
5Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

HOT NEWS