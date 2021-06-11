Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

LONDON, Ontario, June 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of people
marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run
over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck last Sunday in
an attack the police described as a hate crime.
The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed
when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out
for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a
9-year-old boy, survived.
People in London, Ontario marched about 7 kilometers (4.4
miles) from the spot where the family was struck down to a
nearby mosque, the site close to where Veltman was arrested by
police.
Some carried placards with messages reading 'Hate has no
home here', 'Love over hate.' Similar events were held in other
cities in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.
"The best part was not just the numbers ... but the
diversity of the people coming from every single community in
London, coming together for this cause," said 19-year old
college student Abdullah Al Jarad at the march.
The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians
from all sides condemning the crime, spurring growing calls to
take action to curb hate crime and Islamophobia.
Veltman made a brief court appearance on Thursday and will
return to court on Monday. He faces four charges of first-degree
murder and one of attempted murder.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the
killings a "terrorist attack" and vowed to clamp down on
far-right groups and online hate.
(Writing by Denny Thomas; editing by Richard Pullin)