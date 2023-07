STORY: Carrying blue and white Israeli flags, a column of protesters several kilometers long marched along the main highway to Jerusalem under a scorching summer sun to the sounds of beating drums and anti-government chants and cheers.

The marchers have been walking for days, camping out overnight and often met by local residents offering food and drink.

They plan to rally outside parliament ahead of a Sunday debate and subsequent vote on the bill, which would limit the Supreme Court's powers to void what it considers "unreasonable" government or ministerial decisions.