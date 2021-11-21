Log in
Thousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters witness

11/21/2021 | 06:38am EST
KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness.

Demonstrators carried Sudanese flags as well as pictures of those killed during recent protests against last month's coup, and shouted chants against Burhan, the witness said.

(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
