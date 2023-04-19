By Robb M. Stewart

Federal public-service workers will launch what could be one of the largest strikes in Canada's history after talks with the government failed to reach a deal over pay.

Picket lines will be set up at more than 250 locations across Canada as more than 155,000 workers for the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency begin strike action at midday Wednesday, the union representing the workers said.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said that with almost a third of all federal public service workers on strike, Canadians can expect to see slowdowns or a complete shutdown of some services nationwide as the April 30 deadline to file annual tax returns nears.

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board began in June 2021 but the union said they reached an impasse last May. PSAC had set a deadline to reach a deal with the government of late Tuesday evening or its members would strike.

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said the government had done everything to avoid disruptions to services and presented a competitive offer to the union that included a 9% wage increase over three years and proposals on issues such as telework, shift premiums, improved leave with pay for family-related responsibilities and measures to support employment equity and diversity.

The government said that some federal services would be delayed or unavailable due to the strike, but it would continue to provide essential services such as employment insurance payments, Canada Pension Plan payments and veterans' income support.

PSAC had initially called for a wage increase of 4.5% a year, the equivalent of 13.5% over three years, for all public-service workers it represents, while the government proposed an 8.2% cumulative increase between 2021 and 2024.

