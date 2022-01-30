Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbs

01/30/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against Czech government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of Czechs massed in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Sunday, waving flags and chanting slogans against COVID-19 restrictions, even as infections surge.

Protesters mainly objected to harsher restrictions for the unvaccinated, including a ban on eating in restaurants.

"The state should listen to the people's demands. The arrangements and restrictions lead us on the road to hell," Zuzana Vozabova who banged a drum through the protest, said.

The country of 10.7 million reported its highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday - 54,689, and the numbers on other recent days have ranked among the highest since the start of the epidemic.

Despite the soaring numbers, the government scrapped a decree last week making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for key professionals and over-60s to avoid "deepening fissures" in society.

The centre-right ruling coalition of Prime Minister Petr Fiala has shortened quarantine and isolation times as it braced for the Omicron variant, while launching mandatory testing of employees at companies.

Hospitalizations stood at 1,989 as of Saturday, far below the numbers of around 7,000 reported during the previous peak at the turn of last November and December.

The country has reported 37,184 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, one of the world's worst rates per capita.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel, Writing by Robert Muller, Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pThousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbs
RE
02:10pOver 1,400 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast
RE
01:57pCrypto giant Binance restricts 281 Nigerian accounts
RE
01:56pU.N. report says Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others
RE
01:56pU.N. report says Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others
RE
01:51pAnalysis-Italy's Draghi seen facing tough year after presidential wrangling
RE
01:37pNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
01:34pGunmen kill priest on his way home from church in Pakistan
RE
01:12pNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
12:59pIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
4German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
5NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

HOT NEWS