Thousands of Indonesians protest against passage of jobs bill

JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of Indonesians took the
streets of several cities on Tuesday to protest the passage a
day earlier of a jobs law they say is too pro-business, but
which the government has promoted as vital to attract
investment.
President Joko Widodo's "omnibus" Job Creation bill was
passed three days ahead of schedule, revising over 70 existing
laws to accelerate reform of Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The passage also came a day before the start of a three-day
national strike which unions expected to involve two million
workers in protest against the bill.
Demonstrations began on Tuesday in industrial areas around
Jakarta including Tangerang and Karawang and on Batam island,
home to many electronics plants, local media reported.
Kompas TV footage showed thousands of people protesting in
Bandung, West Java, wearing face masks but without observing
social distancing.
So far, workers have been unable to protest in front of
parliament in Jakarta as planned. Police have sought to block
protesters citing the need to contain the novel coronavirus.
"The law will definitely affect the status of our
employment," said Anwar Sanusi, a member of FSPMI trade union in
Tangerang, who took part in a rally with 400 others.
People fear losing pensions and insurance if they are made
contract workers for life due to the law, Sanusi told Reuters.
The law removes the three-year maximum duration of contracts
and reduces severance benefits - provisions the government said
are intended to promote formal hiring. Other reforms include
longer working hours and changes to mandatory paid leave.
LASH OUT ON TWITTER
Indonesian markets cheered the passage of the bill, with the
main stock index up as much as 1.31% and the rupiah
reaching as high as 1.28%, its strongest in a month.
Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, speaking at a
banking conference on Tuesday, said the law was meant to support
the business community "to move forward and create many jobs".
Citibank in a research note said the law simplifies business
licensing and addresses restrictive trade and labour policies.
However, it said immediate foreign investment was unlikely in
the currently depressed global economic climate.
Trimegah Securities economist Fakhrul Fulvian said banks and
export-oriented industries should benefit from the law, while
consumer and retail sectors may be pressured as workers may
increase savings to compensate for changes in labour rules.
However, many Indonesians lashed against the law out on
Twitter, with one trending hashtag incorporating an expletive
against parliament and another calling lawmakers traitors.
Indonesian constitutional law expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar
at Gadjah Mada University urged the president not to sign the
bill into law - a final step usually considered a formality.
"Many in the public reject it," he said at a virtual news
briefing. "I don't think the president wants to change his
stance, given he was the person most desperate for the bill to
pass. Our hope is with this pressure, he will consider not
signing it."
(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Agustinus Beo Da Costa;
Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Fransiska Nangoy,
Gayatri Suroyo and Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies and
Christopher Cushing)