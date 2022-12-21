Advanced search
Thousands of UK ambulance staff strike

12/21/2022 | 10:21am EST
STORY: The government said the "deeply regrettable" strike would result in fewer ambulances on the road, with only the most urgent life-threatening cases such as heart attacks prioritised.

"I've been in the service 30 years and never has it come to this point," one paramedic Ian based in Cardiff told the BBC.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the action came when the National Health Service (NHS) was "already facing very significant pressure."

"That's the point at which the trade unions have chosen to take industrial action and in doing so they haven't been willing to work with us to agree national exemptions in terms of covering all of the category one, category two, life threatening and emergency calls," he told the BBC.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite trade union which is involved in the strike, said all category one calls would be answered, while category two calls, which includes conditions like strokes, would be assessed by healthcare workers.

"This strike did not need to happen," she told the BBC. "(The government) need to get back to the negotiating table so we can get a proper pay rise for these workers and everyone can go back to work."


© Reuters 2022
