STORY: Unite Here Local 11, which represents thousands of cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front desk agents at hotels in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, said in a statement that union workers were struggling to afford housing in the cities where they worked and had suffered job cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic while industry profits soared.

A union spokesperson said workers at hotels across the region including the InterContinental and Hotel Indigo had walked off the job on Sunday, during a busy weekend ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The union is seeking a hospitality workforce housing fund and is asking for better wages, healthcare benefits, pensions and safer workloads, the statement said.