STORY: :: Over 10,000 turtle eggs are rescued from beaches

in Cancun, Mexico ahead of Hurricane Beryl's arrival

:: Local officials removed eggs from sand nests

and into ice buckets for preservation

:: July 3, 2024

:: Tania Fernandez, General director of ecology, Cancun government

"Although we still don't know if it will directly impact its destination, our responsibility is to save all these turtle corrals. Today we have 45 turtle corrals in the 12 kilometer (7.5 mile) turtle camp on the beach. In particular, in Playa Delfines beach, today we are protecting 93 nests, which have approximately 10,400 turtle eggs."

Ecology authorities from the municipal government removed turtle eggs from sand nests and placed them in ice buckets to preserve them in Playa Delfines beach.

Hurricane Beryl, the first of the season, is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph).

The force of the winds is expected to weaken somewhat in the next day or two, according to the NHC, though it cautioned that Beryl will remain at or near major hurricane strength as it moves on to the Cayman Islands.

The center added that a hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, as well as the eastern coast of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, including Cancun.