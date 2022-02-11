Thousands of unvaccinated New York municipal workers could lose jobs Friday

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated New
York City municipal workers are up against a deadline on Friday
to get a COVID-19 shot or get fired, with Mayor Eric Adams
apparently determined to carry out the terminations despite an
outcry from union leaders.
Fewer than 4,000 of the city's 370,000 workers were facing
termination at the end of January as a result of the mandate,
according to the mayor's office, which said it expected to have
an updated number of affected city employees on Monday.
Although the latest number would represent only roughly 1%
of the city's workforce, it would be one of the biggest worker
reductions in the United States due to a vaccine requirement.
"We're not firing them - people are quitting," Adams said in
response to a question about the vaccine mandate at a Thursday
news conference in the Bronx, where he was announcing a healthy
food initiative.
"I want them to stay, I want them to be employees of the
city, but they have to follow the rules," he said.
The mayor appears willing to carry through on the
terminations even as the state of New York prepares to join
other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19
restrictions, with the recent surge in infections linked to the
Omicron variant abating.
In December, Bill de Blasio, Adams' predecessor as mayor,
ordered all public and private sector workers in the city to get
inoculated with the vaccines.
Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for governor and the
son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, slammed the
vaccine mandate in remarks to dozens of demonstrators Friday
morning at a protest outside City Hall in Manhattan.
In interviews and statements, union leaders vented anger
over enforcement of the mandate.
"At the height of this thing when people were dying every
single day, we had to come to work," said Harry Nespoli,
president of Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831,
told Reuters on Friday. "Now you're telling these members that
they're not good enough to be city workers."
Nespoli said about 40 of the 7,000 workers he represents
were unvaccinated and were facing the prospect of termination as
of Friday morning, but he expected some of them to get a shot
rather than lose their job.
A dozen members of the Uniformed Firefighters Association,
which represents New York City firefighters, are facing
termination at the end of the day, the union said. About 2,000
firefighters requested reasonable accommodations, and 500 of
them are still awaiting a decision by the city.
"I feel some people will regret it in the end, which is
another reason why I wish (the city) would keep the door open,"
union President Andrew Ansbro said. "There is no reason to
permanently and definitively fire someone today where we do have
policies in place where members can take a one-year leave of
absence."
In a statement, Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local
237, which represents about 18,000 New York City public
employees, said the city should hold off on firing any workers
who were unable or unwilling to get vaccinated until their case
has been heard in court.
