Thousands protest in Berlin against COVID curbs, vaccines

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Several thousand people marched
through the streets of Berlin on Sunday for a second day of
unauthorised protest against coronavirus vaccinations and
restrictions aimed at curbing a fourth wave of the pandemic.
Shouting "Hands off our children", the protesters waved
signs decrying what they called "vaccination apartheid" as parts
of Germany consider imposing tougher restrictions on people who
are not vaccinated against coronavirus.
Dozens of police dressed in riot gear sought to control the
march through residential streets in eastern Berlin.
Berlin police said on Twitter it had detained about 80
people at the demonstration, with a focus on violent people or
those calling for violations of coronavirus regulations.
On Saturday, police detained more than 100 people at a
similar demonstration after the marchers tried to get through
barricades to the government quarter in central Berlin.
About 60% of the German population has now been fully
vaccinated and about 65% have had at least one shot, but
infections are rising rapidly again, prompting officials to
consider ways to encourage more people to get protected.
With a significant minority in Germany sceptical about
vaccination, the government in the city of Berlin has come under
fire for exhorting teenagers to get the shots, which are
authorised for those over the age of 12.
At least one region in Germany is planning to impose tougher
restrictions on people who are not vaccinated, an official was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
The German government currently requires people to be
vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate to
enter indoor restaurants, visit hospitals and nursing homes and
attend events, parties or do sports indoors.
The southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's social ministry
has proposed banning unvaccinated adults from restaurants and
concerts altogether, and restricting their contacts.
"If it hits the intensive care units, we have to act,"
Thomas Strobl, Baden-Wuerttemberg's deputy leader, told Bild am
Sonntag newspaper.
"It would be wrong to hold everyone jointly liable,
including the vaccinated. That's why there will be different
rules for the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated."
The health minister in neighbouring Bavaria also supports
the proposals, the paper said.
The leading candidates vying to replace Chancellor Angela
Merkel in a federal election on Sept. 26 have pledged there will
be no return to the strict lockdowns of last year and earlier
this year even as coronavirus infections jump again.
The country reported 8,416 new cases on Sunday and 12
fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to more than 3.9
million and the death toll to 92,130.
To nudge more people to get vaccinated, the government has
said it will stop offering free coronavirus tests from Oct. 11,
except for those for whom vaccination is not recommended, such
as children and pregnant women.
