Thousands protest in Madrid against Spanish government

01/21/2023 | 12:22pm EST
STORY: Some 30,000 people packed into the Plaza de Cibeles in front of Madrid's City Hall according to local government estimates. Many waved Spanish flags and chanted "traitor" and "resign, Sanchez", referring to prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

The rally was called by over 100 associations under the slogan "For Spain, for democracy and the constitution" to protest against issues protesters believe are threatening the Spanish constitution, including separatism in Catalonia.

It was supported by the conservative Popular Party, centre-right Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox, whose leader Santiago Abascal, the only party leader to attend, dubbed the current government "the worst government in history".

Businesswoman Alicia Caballero said, "In terms of the economy, I personally don't like the government's response, it doesn't seem to me that it is doing everything possible to get Spain out of this crisis. It is also true that it is a world crisis, and we will all get out of it together. But above all this demonstration is for more than the economic issue, it is for our democracy, for the integrity of our country."


© Reuters 2023
