News: Latest News
Thousands rally for abortion rights in Arizona

05/15/2022 | 09:03am EDT
STORY: They were joining more demonstrators across the U.S. for a series of protests that started what organizers said would be "a summer of rage" if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Planned Parenthood, Women's March and other abortion-rights groups organized more than 400 "Bans Off Our Bodies" marches for Saturday, with the largest turnouts expected in New York City, Washington, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Activist Valerie Iverson, who participated in similar protests in the 1970s said she couldn't believe she was back doing the same thing again.

Counter-demonstrators were holding signs that read: "Phoenix is PRO-LIFE", "The Right to Life" and "UNBORN LIVES MATTER."

Clove Jarrel, an anti-abortion activist, said: "I'm here because I want to defend the innocent lives in the womb."

In the past week, protesters have gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, who have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked opinion.


