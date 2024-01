STORY: Protesters came to the U.S. capital from different parts of the country on Saturday (January 13) and echoed concerns about Biden's military support for Israel.

The latest escalation in the Gaza conflict followed an attack on Israel on October 7 by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which Israel said killed 1,200 people.

Israel's subsequent assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, about 1% of the 2.3 million population there, according to Gaza's health ministry.