Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.

06/11/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People react after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month's massacre at a Texas elementary school.

March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including events in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The organization's 2018 march on Washington, weeks after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, brought hundreds of thousands of people to the nation's capital to pressure Congress to take legislative action, though Republican opposition has prevented any new limits on guns from passing the U.S. Senate.

This year's event in Washington has a simple message to political leaders, according to organizers: Your inaction is killing Americans.

"We will no longer allow you to sit back while people continue to die," Trevon Bosley, an MFOL board member, said in an emailed statement.

A gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 10 days after another gunman murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a racist attack.

The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country's ongoing debate over gun violence, though the prospects for federal legislation remain uncertain.

Among other policies, MFOL has called for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for those trying to purchase guns and a national licensing system, which would register gun owners.

In recent weeks, a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators have vowed to hammer out a deal, though they have yet to reach an agreement. Their effort is focused on relatively modest changes, such as incentivizing states to pass "red flag" laws that allow authorities to keep guns from individuals deemed a danger to others.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping set of gun safety measures, but the legislation has no chance of advancing in the Senate, where Republicans have opposed gun limits as infringing upon the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Speakers at the Washington rally include David Hogg and X Gonzalez, Parkland survivors and co-founders of MFOL; Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten, the presidents of the two largest U.S. teachers unions; and Yolanda King, the granddaughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Members of MFOL have spent the week meeting with lawmakers in Washington to discuss gun violence.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Joseph Ax


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aUkraine in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds, governor says
RE
06:23aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
06:21aUkraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker
RE
06:03aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
05:51aFamiliar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria
RE
05:43aTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%
RE
05:41aKenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies
RE
05:40aNorthern Irish police charge man arrested over Irish foreign minister attack
RE
05:22aAlgeria to honour all its gas commitments with Spain, government says
RE
05:22aScholz calls for EU to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
2Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
3National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
4NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
5AM Resources Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order

HOT NEWS