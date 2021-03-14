Thousands to rally outside Australian parliament as pressure grows on PM

CANBERRA, March 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters are
expected to descend on Australia's capital on Monday when the
country's parliament resumes as part of nationwide
demonstrations, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Scott
Morrison.
Spurred by rape allegations against Attorney-General
Christian Porter and a former employee of Morrison's Liberal
party, 43 protests are planned across the country on Monday to
demand equality and justice for women.
Porter denies the allegation, which surfaced recently, of
the alleged 1988 rape.
A March4Justice rally is expected to gather several thousand
people outside parliament in Canberra, the largest of the
demonstrations that organisers predict will have about 85,000
people nationwide.
The protests will fuel pressure on Morrison, who will be
without two members of his cabinet when parliament resumes on
Monday.
"People who aren't interested in politics are engaged and
angry and numbers are growing," said Haydon Manning, a political
science professor at Flinders University in South Australia.
"Morrison can not afford for the issue to continue, he simply
has to change the agenda."
Seeking to placate rising anger, Morrison said on Sunday he
would meet with a delegation, although he would not attend the
protest.
The allegations involving people in Morrison's government
are expected to dominate proceedings over the next two weeks,
with Morrison also facing a depleted front bench.
Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds - who has been
criticised for falling to report the alleged rape by an
unidentified former staff member - are both on sick leave.
