ThreatLocker : Elevation Control Adds Privileged Access Management (PAM) to Application Control Suite to Help MSPs Streamline Management of Local Admin Rights

New solution simplifies the complexity and lowers overhead management of PAM for MSPs

ThreatLocker today announced ThreatLocker Elevation Control, a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that provides MSPs with the ability to quickly add or remove administrative rights and easily control application elevation for users, without interrupting application, device or system performance.

ThreatLocker Elevation Control connects to its cloud-based Application Control Suite to add an extra layer of security for MSP’s by creating access policies for individuals on specific applications. The addition of PAM combined with ThreatLocker’s application whitelisting and Ringfencing™ solutions enable MSPs to control what applications can run, who can access them and how they interact in an organization’s environment.

“ThreatLocker Elevation Control solves a critical need for Managed Service Providers to remove the complexity of providing Privileged Access Management (PAM) for small-to-medium-sized-businesses,” said Danny Jenkins, chief executive officer at ThreatLocker. “We’re making enterprise-grade security available to help MSPs to put the right controls in place to stop ransomware attacks, malware and cyber breaches.”

Key Capabilities of ThreatLocker Elevation Control Include:

Complete Visibility of Administrative Rights : Provides MSPs with the ability to approve or deny individual access to specific applications within an organization, even if users are not local administrators.

: Provides MSPs with the ability to approve or deny individual access to specific applications within an organization, even if users are not local administrators. Streamlined Permission Requests : Users can request permission to elevate applications and attach files and notes to support their requests.

: Users can request permission to elevate applications and attach files and notes to support their requests. Varied Levels of Elevation : Enables MSPs to set durations for how long users are allowed access to specific applications, by granting either temporary or permanent access.

: Enables MSPs to set durations for how long users are allowed access to specific applications, by granting either temporary or permanent access. Secure Application Integration: In combination with ThreatLocker Ringfencing™, ensures that once applications are elevated, users cannot jump to infiltrate connected applications within the network.

“The threat landscape for our customers rapidly evolved during the pandemic with many employees no longer working behind the corporate firewall,” says Doug Lowenthal, CEO, TruTechnology. “In turn, we had to adjust our security approach with the help of ThreatLocker to adopt Zero Trust, which allows us to define what can run in our customers’ environments and inherently blocks everything else.”

“After reviewing dozens of security solutions, we chose ThreatLocker, which takes Zero Trust a step further with added Ringfencing capabilities, which greatly minimize risk by limiting the permissions and local admin rights of the systems we manage. With the ThreatLocker team behind us, we’ve been able to improve our customers’ cybersecurity posture at a significantly lower cost. We’re also mitigating the potential risk of our own management tools being leveraged in a malicious way by bad actors through its Ringfencing technology. For these reasons, we have deployed ThreatLocker across all machines, workstations and servers.”

ThreatLocker Elevation Control is available for trial and customers can sign up by visiting: https://www.threatlocker.com/specialannouncement.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker® is a global cybersecurity leader, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools for the Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker’s combined Application Whitelisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control and Privileged Access Management solutions are leading the cybersecurity market towards a more secure approach of blocking all unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker visit: www.threatlocker.com

