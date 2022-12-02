Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery

Dec 2 (Reuters) -
Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows
Capital (3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are
refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the
company's ability to return funds to creditors.
Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu are more interested in
rehabilitating their reputation than helping their own company's
creditors, attorney Adam Goldberg said in bankruptcy court in
New York. Davies has done interviews recently commenting on the
implosion of crypto exchange FTX, attempting to shift blame for
Three Arrows' own collapse, Goldberg said.
"While the founders have not engaged with liquidators,
they have repeatedly engaged with the media in an apparent
effort to rehabilitate their reputations," Goldberg said. "It's
interesting to say the least, that the first time we've heard
this theory that FTX caused the downfall of this debtor was
after FTX's own sensational collapse."
Despite incomplete access to records and accounts, Three
Arrows' liquidators have recovered some assets belonging to
creditors, including $35 million in U.S. dollars and several
different cryptocurrency tokens, liquidator Russell Crumpler
said in court. Recovery efforts are ongoing, Crumpler said.
Three Arrows was the first major crypto firm to go
bankrupt in 2022, brought down by the collapse of
cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD in May. It filed for
bankruptcy in the British Virgin Islands in late June. The
liquidators were appointed by that court to wind down the
company and pay its debts. They filed a parallel bankruptcy case
in Manhattan to shield Three Arrows' U.S. assets.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Dietrich Knauth in
New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu
Nomiyama)