Three Bradley Attorneys In Dallas Elevated To Partner Or Counsel

01/05/2021 | 12:05pm EST
DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Dallas attorneys Samuel T. Acker and Scott Schardt have been elevated to partner, and Andrew R. Stubblefield has been elevated to counsel. Across all the firm's offices, 13 attorneys were elevated to partner, and three were elevated to counsel.

"We are proud of Sam, Scott and Andrew who are each extraordinarily talented and have worked long and hard to earn this significant achievement," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "They represent part of the next generation that will build and sustain our firm into the future, and we are fortunate to have them at Bradley."

Mr. Acker is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. His practice focuses on commercial and securities litigation, and white-collar criminal defense. He routinely represents plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal court actions involving fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and partnership and corporate governance disputes. A substantial portion of his practice has also been dedicated to representing broker-dealers and registered representatives in FINRA arbitrations and regulatory inquiries.

A member of the Healthcare Practice Group, Mr. Schardt's practice is focused on a variety of regulatory matters affecting hospitals and healthcare providers, including Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute compliance, Medicare provider enrollment and reimbursement, 501(a) Physician Employment Organizations, HIPAA compliance, and healthcare facility and provider licensing. In addition, he actively represents healthcare providers as both purchasers and sellers in transactional matters, including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

Mr. Stubblefield is a member of the Construction Practice Group. He has spent his career representing clients of every kind within the construction industry, including owners, contractors, design professionals, subcontractors, suppliers and sureties. Mr. Stubblefield has significant experience trying a variety of cases – in bench trials, jury trials, and arbitrations – that run the gamut from small residential matters to large-scale defect and contract cases. He was also among the first class of attorneys to be Board Certified in Construction Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

About Bradley  
Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #lawyers

Contact:

Mike Androvett


214.559.4630


Mike@androvett.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-bradley-attorneys-in-dallas-elevated-to-partner-or-counsel-301201236.html

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
