Three California Leaders Join Manifest MedEx Board of Directors To Guide Growth of Nonprofit Network Currently Reaching 24 Million Californians

Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s leading nonprofit health data network, is committed to helping California improve care, enhance health, and reduce costs through health information sharing. To support these goals, MX has appointed three new leaders to its board of directors, expanding the board to eight members. Leigh Hutchins from NAMM California and PrimeCare, Abner Mason from ConsejoSano, and Deven McGraw from Ciitizen joined the MX board in October 2020. All three are seasoned executives who bring diversity of experience and expertise to the board, including on health privacy, health equity, and small practice needs.

“One of the most exciting opportunities to transform healthcare in California today is to unlock the power of shared health data,” said Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Blue Shield of California, and Chairman of the Manifest MedEx board. “The expanded board will provide the guidance and support Manifest MedEx needs to continue building a world-class health data network that connects every hospital, provider, and health plan in California.”

Leigh Hutchins, CEO of NAMM California and PrimeCare

Ms. Hutchins provides leadership and direction for NAMM California and PrimeCare. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the company, including network development, growth, marketing, payer contracting, and strategy.

She actively participates in charitable organizations such as the American Heart Association, the Jessie Rees Foundation, and the American Cancer Society.

“It is so important to make data more available, especially for smaller practices that do not have the infrastructure or insights they need. The ability to transform healthcare will depend on having good data and accessible tools for providers of every size,” said Hutchins.

Abner Mason, Founder and CEO of ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano partners with health plans, providers, and health systems to provide curated, culturally aligned engagement experiences for Medicaid and Medicare populations.

Mr. Mason was appointed by U.S. President George W. Bush to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, where he served as Chairman of the International Sub-Committee from 2002–2005.

“Data and insights from MX support the critical work ahead of us to build trust, improve health equity, and provide culturally aligned care for patients and communities across California,” said Mason.

Deven McGraw, Co-Founder and the Chief Regulatory Officer of Ciitizen

Ciitizen is a free patient service that gives patients access to their full medical records.

Widely recognized for her expertise in health privacy, Ms. McGraw was previously Deputy Director, Health Information Privacy at the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights.

“I’ve always had a passion for breaking down barriers to responsible health data sharing, including making sure patients have seamless access to their own health records. Health plans and providers will need partners like MX to support them in the expanded data sharing and data management roles they will now have under new federal regulations,” said McGraw.

About Manifest MedEx

As California’s leading nonprofit health data network, Manifest MedEx delivers real-time information to help healthcare providers care for millions of patients every day. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. Learn more at www.manifestmedex.org.

