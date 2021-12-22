Three Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

"A Mediterranean eating pattern is safe, healthy and has the potential to prevent many chronic health conditions," says Deanna Schweighardt, RDN, CDE, Nutrition Counseling at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. "It can also be very tasty! Core foods to enjoy every day include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts and healthy fats such as olive oil. Include twice-weekly servings of fish and seafood, moderate portions of dairy foods and eggs, occasional poultry and infrequent servings of red meats and sweets." The following recipes show just how delicious a nutritious dish can be.

Makes about 8 cups

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds carrots, cut into chunks

½ pound fennel bulb, cut into chunks

1 large onion, cut into chunks

3 large cloves garlic

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

On a large, rimmed, foil-lined baking sheet, toss the carrots, fennel, onion and garlic with the oil. Roast until the vegetables are brown in spots, 15-20 minutes.

While the vegetables are roasting, bring 6 cups of water to a boil in a large, heavy pot. When the vegetables are done, add them to the pot and simmer, covered, until very tender, 10-12 minutes.

Remove pot from heat. Puree until smooth with an immersion blender or in small batches in a blender.

Stir in the ginger and season with up to 1 teaspoon of salt.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

Pinch of cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 head cauliflower, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

In a large bowl, combine the oil, tomato paste, spices and salt.

Toss the cauliflower in the oil mixture.

Roast on a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet until tender, 20-25 minutes.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups butternut squash, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 15-ounce can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained

2 teaspoons curry powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons tahini (a sesame seed paste)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 small clove garlic, minced

2-4 cilantro leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

On a large sheet pan, toss the squash and onions with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast until the squash is tender, 20-25 minutes.

On a sheet pan, toss the chickpeas with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, the curry powder and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Roast for 15 minutes.

Make the sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, garlic, remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of water.

Divide the vegetables and chickpeas into two bowls. Drizzle with the sauce and top with cilantro.

