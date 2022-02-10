Three Dorsey Attorneys Selected for 2022 LCLD Fellows and Pathfinder Programs

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Nicole Strydom, a partner in the Minneapolis office has been selected as a 2022 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). In addition, Roxanna Gonzalez, an associate in the Minneapolis office, and Connor Hansen, an associate in the Seattle office, have been selected for the 2022 LCLD Pathfinder Program.

Founded in 2009, the LCLD Fellows and Pathfinder programs are among the most comprehensive legal talent development programs in the country. The programs are designed to increase diversity at the leadership levels of the nation’s law firms and corporate legal departments. With more than 350 members, the LCLD is a national organization made up of general counsel and law firm managing partners who participate in programs designed to attract, inspire, and nurture talent, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership.

“We are pleased that Nicole has agreed to be the 2022 LCLD Fellow and that Roxy and Connor will participate in the LCLD Pathfinder Program this year,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Dorsey takes pride in our diverse workplace and we are actively involved in initiatives which promote and foster diversity within the Firm and the larger legal community.”

The LCLD Fellows Program is designed to connect high-potential attorneys with General Counsel and Managing Partners from preeminent organizations for a year-long, multi-tiered professional development series. The Fellows Program offers a unique value to leadership-oriented, mid-career attorneys because of the exclusive opportunities to network with and learn from the top leaders in the legal field, during the Program and into the future.

The LCLD Pathfinder Program is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations. The goal of the program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies applicable to both in-house and law firm practice.

