Three Hundred Fifty Life Science Executives Participated in Trinity's Bi-annual Think Tank, the TGaS Fall Summit

12/16/2020 | 08:38am EST
Advisory Brief Summarizing Key Take-aways from Summit Now Available

Trinity Life Sciences, the leader in global life sciences solutions, found that the key themes from last month’s virtual TGaS Fall Summit included COVID’s impact on engagement and the life sciences commercial model as well as how to lead the commercial model transformation in 2021.

The 350 attendees from 111 life sciences companies joined the Summit and participated in conversations about:

  • Team engagement and motivation
  • The new commercial model, including modifications in client-facing roles and the evolution of digital and virtual capabilities
  • Expanded opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning

“It is not surprising that we focused the Fall Summit on transforming the commercial model in the COVID era,” said Gary McWalters, President of TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity. “Attendees of our Summit, which is essentially a life sciences-based executive think tank, shared perspectives, made recommendations, and collectively thought through alternative paths forward relative to critical COVID-related topics.”

An advisory brief entitled Transforming the Commercial Model in the Age of COVID-19 summarizing the key takeaways from the Summit is now available. Media interested in requesting a copy of the brief should contact Elizabeth Marshall at emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2020
