Three Leading Physician-Owned Orthopedic Groups Combine to Create a New California "Supergroup": Golden State Orthopedics & Spine

11/19/2021 | 09:03am EST
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and LOS GATOS, Calif. and SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three well-known, respected, and long-established orthopedic group practices in California have announced that they will join forces on January 1, 2022 to become a single practice known as Golden State Orthopedics & Spine. Building on a successful history in their local communities,  Muir Orthopaedic Specialists, OrthoNorCal, and Webster Orthopedics will become the 3rd largest specialty orthopedic group in the western United States with 60 Physicians and 18 service locations in 11 cities around the San Francisco Bay Area.

"There are many benefits of being a bigger group," said Andy Miller, CEO of OrthoNorCal. "Our geographic footprint now allows us to expand patients' access to our high-quality care and being larger gives us more leverage of clinical and business synergies that will help us drive value through to our patients."

Golden State Orthopedics & Spine will remain a 100% physician owned practice, governed by a board of directors comprised of board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The group's decision to consolidate while remaining a physician-led practice is based on their belief that this is the most effective strategy in delivering high quality orthopedic healthcare to patients.

John Knight, MD, one of the original founders of Muir Orthopaedic Specialists in 2001 commented, "Healthcare is a rapidly changing environment. Practices need to be agile while having the means to adapt. Within our new organization our combined expertise, scale and resources will enable us to continually improve the efficiency and quality of our orthopedic care models."

The creation of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine will position the company to offer some of the most comprehensive and competitive orthopedic care in the state of California. "Our employees are looking forward to us becoming Golden State Orthopedics and Spine," said Tomi Barton, Marketing and Communications Manager. "Our patients helped us pick the name, so we thank them for that and reassure them that there won't be any change to the services they receive now. Our patients will still see the same doctors and staff in the same clinics and offices, offering them the same wonderful care."

About Golden State Orthopedics & Spine

Golden State Orthopedics & Spine is a specialty orthopedic medical group In Northern California with 19 service locations, 60 Physicians and over 550 employees. The organization is a result of the consolidation of the practices of Muir Orthopaedic Specialists, OrthoNorCal and Webster Orthopedics, who together were established for over 90 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. The group offers a coordinated continuum of care from the beginning of any orthopedic injury or illness through recovery. Encompassing urgent care, diagnostics, treatment, rehabilitation and incredibly compassionate staff, Golden State Orthopedics & Spine helps each patient be their best self to live the life they love.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tomi Barton
Phone: 925 210 8621
Email: 324260@email4pr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-leading-physician-owned-orthopedic-groups-combine-to-create-a-new-california-supergroup-golden-state-orthopedics--spine-301429083.html

SOURCE Muir Orthopaedic Specialists; OrthoNorCal; Webster Orthopedics


