Three New Faces Join Clearview AI

Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides its services to law enforcement, has added three professionals to its leadership team.

Devesh Ashra, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has been named Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Ashra’s prior experience includes key roles at Bank of America and Credit Suisse.

Chris Metaxas, former CEO of Digital Recognition Network, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Metaxas previously held executive positions at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Thasos and Con Edison Communications.

Susan Crandall, an experienced industry marketing executive, has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Crandall has spent nearly two decades bringing innovative law enforcement technologies to market in leadership roles at some of the world's largest public safety brands, including Motorola Solutions and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“Adding these highly accomplished professionals to Clearview AI’s leadership team will boost the company’s ability to achieve our strategic growth objectives,” said Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI.

Clearview AI provides law enforcement agencies with investigative tools through the use of its revolutionary facial recognition search engine. Its platform of 3+ billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. These leads, when supported by other evidence, help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005625/en/