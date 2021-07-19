Log in
Three San Franciscan Cousins Open Park Merced's Only Dispensary with Social Equity Partner License

07/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Cousins Eric Grayson, Keena Middelton, and Charles Toney II have launched Flight, Park Merced’s only state licensed dispensary, in partnership with Shryne Group. The family members have overcome homelessness, the loss of multiple family members, and experiences in the unregulated market to create a store focused on cannabis as a tool to increase health and wellness for all; especially within the Black community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005120/en/

Flight Co-Owners Keena Middleton, Eric Grayson and Charles Toney II (Photo: Business Wire)

Flight Co-Owners Keena Middleton, Eric Grayson and Charles Toney II (Photo: Business Wire)

The importance of family is embedded into every aspect of the dispensary. The store’s name, Flight, is a tribute to Eric Grayson’s mother, Clara Grayson, who passed away from cancer just after the family pooled their money to fly her to Europe. Charles Toney II's mother also recently passed away. Before her passing, she was able to find relief from her symptoms and ailments through the use of cannabis. This sparked Charles's passion for promoting cannabis as a vehicle for health and wellness.

While Charles Toney II was the individual granted a license under San Francisco's Social Equity program, the three cousins share ownership in the store in the true spirit of family. All three men meet the SF Social Equity Program criteria and all have backgrounds in cannabis, including medical business and cultivation. SF’s Equity Program seeks to create prosperity and secure ownership in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry for those hardest hit by the War on Drugs. The Social Equity Program is particularly relevant during an era when so many are seeking ways to address the effects of systemic racism.

“We are first and foremost a family and believe that by opening this store together, we’re showing other Black men, and the world at large, that any obstacle can be overcome through unity and perseverance,” said Eric Grayson. “It wasn’t long ago that I was homeless, and thanks to my cousins who helped lift me up, we’re standing here today as business owners.”

“For us, cannabis isn’t only a way to make a living; it also provides a pathway to a healthy lifestyle that incorporates mind, body, and soul,” said Charles Toney II.

Flight (state license number: C10-0000825-LIC) is located at 61 Cambon Drive in San Francisco, in Park Merced, and opened for its first day of operation on July 17th, 2021. Flight carries a curated collection of cannabis products from cannabis brands including their own brand, Flight Crew, as well as STIIIZY, Honeyleaf, Playaz Up and more.


