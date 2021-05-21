Log in
Three Scenarios for the Budget as Specified by Senator Graham

05/21/2021 | 11:55am EDT
CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE

Phillip L. Swagel, Director

U.S. Congress

Washington, DC 20515

May 21, 2021

Honorable Lindsey Graham

Ranking Member

Committee on the Budget

United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510

Re: Three Scenarios for the Budget as Specified by Senator Graham

Dear Senator:

As you requested, the Congressional Budget Office has calculated the budgetary outcomes under three scenarios. Specifically, you asked how recently enacted legislation and certain amounts of additional spending would change the budget projections that CBO released on February 11, 2021.1 This letter details those changes.

CBO's February 2021 Baseline Projections. In CBO's most recent baseline, projected deficits amounted to $14.5 trillion over the 2021-2031period, and debt held by the public was projected to reach $35.3 trillion by the end of 2031, equal to 107 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Those projections were completed before the enactment of Public

Law 117-2, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which CBO has estimated will add $1.8 trillion to deficits over the 2021-2031 period (excluding interest costs on the added debt).2 Those effects, along with additional legislative, economic, and technical changes, will be incorporated into CBO's next set of budget and economic projections.

To provide a benchmark against which the Congress can consider the budgetary effects of legislation, CBO's baseline is constructed under an assumption that current law remains generally unchanged. Consequently, if

  1. See Congressional Budget Office, The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2021 to 2031 (February 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/56970. The amounts noted here are based on CBO's most recent economic forecast. See Congressional Budget Office, An Overview of the Economic Outlook: 2021 to 2031 (February 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/56965.
  2. See Congressional Budget Office, estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (March 10, 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/57056.

www.cbo.gov

Honorable Lindsey Graham

Page 2

the Congress acted to increase spending, CBO's projections of spending also would increase. The amounts below show how three scenarios might affect the agency's budget projections.

First Scenario. For Scenario 1, you asked CBO to add the budgetary effects of ARPA to its baseline projections of deficit and debt, including the effects on the government's interest costs. The legislation will add

$1.8 trillion to deficits and to debt held by the public over the 2021-2031 period, CBO estimates (see Table 1). The interest payments made on that additional debt will amount to an estimated $208 billion over that same period.3 All told, under the scenario, by 2031, deficits and debt would be nearly $2.1 trillion higher than in CBO's February 2021 baseline and debt held by the public would reach 113 percent of GDP. That amount does not include the budgetary effects that might result from differences in the economy relative to CBO's February 2021 economic forecast.

Second Scenario. For Scenario 2, you asked CBO to calculate how projections might change if:

  • ARPA's budgetary effects were added and
  • Nondefense discretionary budget authority was set at $768 billion for fiscal year 2022 and increased with inflation in subsequent years.

Under this scenario, by 2031, deficits and debt would be $2.7 trillion higher than in CBO's February 2021 baseline and $665 billion higher than under Scenario 1 (see Table 2). Debt held by the public would equal 115 percent of GDP in 2031.

CBO's baseline projection for nondefense discretionary funding for 2022 amounted to $709 billion. Scenario 2 would add $59 billion in budget authority for nondefense discretionary programs in 2022, increasing to nearly $80 billion in 2031 (after increases for inflation). In total, through 2031, those changes would add $618 billion to discretionary outlays, deficits, and debt. The cost of servicing that additional debt along with the debt resulting from ARPA would amount to $255 billion over the 2021-2031 period ($47 billion more than under Scenario 1).

3. For more information on calculating debt service costs, see Congressional Budget Office, How Changes in Revenues and Outlays Would Affect Debt Service, Deficit, and Debt (February 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/56993.

Honorable Lindsey Graham

Page 3

Third Scenario. For Scenario 3, you asked CBO to calculate the effects of:

  • Incorporating the assumptions of Scenario 2,
  • Adding $2.7 trillion in funding for new and existing programs in 2022, and
  • Increasing noninterest mandatory outlays by $180 billion in each year starting in 2022.

Under this scenario, deficits over the 2021-2031 period and debt in 2031 would be $7.6 trillion higher than the amounts in CBO's February 2021 baseline and $4.9 trillion higher than under Scenario 2 (see Table 3). Debt held by the public would equal 130 percent of GDP in 2031.

Based on how quickly some of the money provided by the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act of 2009 was spent, CBO calculates that adding $2.7 trillion in funding in 2022 would increase the cumulative deficit by $2.6 trillion by 2031. Meanwhile, adding $180 billion in mandatory outlays each year beginning in 2022 would add $1.8 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. The interest costs on the additional debt under this scenario would amount to $681 billion by 2031, $426 billion more than under Scenario 2.

I hope this information is helpful to you. Please let me know if you have any further questions.

Sincerely,

Phillip L. Swagel

Director

  1. Honorable Bernie Sanders Chairman
    Honorable John Yarmuth
    Chairman, House Committee on the Budget
    Honorable Jason Smith
    Ranking Member, House Committee on the Budget

Honorable Lindsey Graham

Page 4

Table 1.

First Scenario Specified by Senator Graham

CBO's February 2021 Baseline Plus the Estimated Budgetary Effects of ARPA

By Fiscal Year, Billions of Dollars

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2031

Deficit in CBO's Baseline

-2,258

-1,056

-963

-905-1,037-1,026-1,048-1,352-1,346

-1,650

-1,883

-14,524

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

ARPAa

1,164

529

114

59

32

-6

-11

-4

-8

-13

-11

1,844

Debt Service

2

4

6

8

11

16

22

27

32

37

42

208

Subtotal

1,165

533

121

67

43

10

11

23

25

24

31

2,052

Estimated Deficit

Under Scenario 1

-3,423

-1,589

-1,083

-972

-1,080

-1,036

-1,060

-1,375

-1,371

-1,674

-1,913

-16,577

Memorandum:

Debt Held by the Public

in CBO's Baseline

22,461

23,541

24,547

25,488

26,559

27,596

28,702

30,162

31,593

33,331

35,304

n.a.

Estimated Debt Held by the

Public Under Scenario 1

23,626

25,239

26,366

27,373

28,488

29,535

30,652

32,135

33,591

35,353

37,356

n.a.

Debt Held by the Public

As a Percentage of GDP

in CBO's Baseline

102.3

102.0

102.0

101.4

101.2

100.9

101.0

102.2

103.2

105.0

107.2

n.a.

Estimated Debt Held by the

Public Under Scenario 1

107.6

109.3

109.6

108.9

108.5

108.0

107.8

108.9

109.7

111.3

113.4

n.a.

Data sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. Amounts are based on CBO's February 2021 economic forecast, which has not been updated since its release.

ARPA = American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; GDP = gross domestic product; n.a. = not applicable.

  1. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (March 10, 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/57056.

Honorable Lindsey Graham

Page 5

Table 2.

Second Scenario Specified by Senator Graham

CBO's February 2021 Baseline Plus the Estimated Budgetary Effects of ARPA and Additional Discretionary Funding

By Fiscal Year, Billions of Dollars

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2031

Deficit in CBO's Baseline

-2,258

-1,056

-963

-905-1,037-1,026-1,048-1,352

-1,346

-1,650

-1,883

-14,524

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

ARPAa

1,164

529

114

59

32

-6

-11

-4

-8

-13

-11

1,844

Increase Discretionary

Nondefense Funding by

$59 Billion in 2022, Then

Increase With Inflationb

0

29

49

57

61

64

67

69

72

74

77

618

Debt Service

2

5

7

8

12

19

26

33

40

48

56

255

Subtotal

1,165

562

170

125

105

77

82

98

104

109

121

2,717

Estimated Deficit

Under Scenario 2

-3,423

-1,618

-1,132

-1,030

-1,142

-1,102

-1,130

-1,450

-1,450

-1,759

-2,004

-17,241

Memorandum:

Debt Held by the Public

in CBO's Baseline

22,461

23,541

24,547

25,488

26,559

27,596

28,702

30,162

31,593

33,331

35,304

n.a.

Estimated Debt Held by the

Public Under Scenario 2

23,626

25,268

26,444

27,509

28,685

29,799

30,987

32,544

34,080

35,927

38,021

n.a.

Debt Held by the Public

As a Percentage of GDP

in CBO's Baseline

102.3

102.0

102.0

101.4

101.2

100.9

101.0

102.2

103.2

105.0

107.2

n.a.

Estimated Debt Held by the

Public Under Scenario 2

107.6

109.5

109.9

109.5

109.3

108.9

109.0

110.3

111.3

113.2

115.4

n.a.

Data sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. Amounts are based on CBO's February 2021 economic forecast, which has not been updated since its release.

ARPA = American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; GDP = gross domestic product; n.a. = not applicable.

  1. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (March 10, 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/57056.
  2. For spending after 2022, CBO used the procedures specified in section 257 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985 to inflate the additional budget authority specified in the option. How quickly agencies would spend that budget authority was estimated using an aggregated rate for nondefense discretionary programs. In CBO's February 2021 baseline, budget authority for such programs in 2022 amounts to $709 billion.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
