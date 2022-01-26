Three Senior Attorneys Join Gertsburg Licata

Firm expands practice in areas of corporate litigation, computer security, white-collar crime, corporate compliance and intellectual property

Gertsburg Licata Co., LPA, a leading full-service business law and strategic advisory firm, announced today they have hired Stewart Roll, Eleina Thomas and Charlene Li as senior attorneys. The announcement comes nearly a year after the company was formed through a merger between the Gertsburg Law Firm and Licata Law Group and will build upon the firm’s capabilities in the litigation, computer security, white-collar crime, corporate compliance and intellectual property practice areas.

Stewart D. Roll, Esq. is a veteran attorney and joins Gertsburg Licata as a senior partner from Climaco, Wilcox, Peca & Garofoli, where he was a principal for more than 14 years. He has successfully defended and prosecuted cases involving multi-million-dollar damage claims related to a variety of business matters and has litigated in both state and federal court. He has practical expertise in international business law, having served as assistant general counsel for a Fortune 500 corporation, supervising litigation, and providing counsel in the purchase and sale of companies and the licensing of technology both domestically and overseas. He is a proud United States Air Force veteran where he specialized in intelligence matters and was awarded the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal for his service in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Mr. Roll is appointed to the business litigation and international business law practice groups.

Charlene Li, Esq. joins as senior counsel, previously having held the positions of Senior Corporate Counsel, Chief Legal Counsel, Compliance Officer, and Senior Global HR Counsel respectively for several Fortune 500 companies and two U.S. law firms. Prior to her immigration to the U.S., Ms. Li was a practicing lawyer in the People’s Republic of China. Ms. Li focuses her practice on corporate arena, including business global expansion strategy and implementation, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, wide range commercial transactions and contract negotiations, global HR legal matters, intellectual property licensing, transfer and infringement protection, software joint development, and risk management/regulatory compliance programs including FCPA, anti-trust, export control, data privacy, GDPR, cyber security, embargoes and sanctions. Ms. Li is appointed to the business transaction and international business law practice groups.

Eleina K. Thomas, Esq. joins Gertsburg Licata as a senior associate. She brings a wealth of experience spanning various roles serving as a prosecutor in both the state and federal courts. Ms. Thomas has nearly a decade of trial experience having successfully prosecuted high-profile, complex criminal cases ranging from level drug possession to financial crimes to capital murder. She has coordinated numerous multi-jurisdictional violent crime investigations and task forces leading to high-profile prosecutions of gang members and criminal organizations. Ms. Thomas is appointed to the litigation and white-collar crime practice groups.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Stewart, Eleina and Charlene to the GL team,” commented Louis A. Licata, Esq., managing partner of Gertsburg Licata and head of the firm’s legal practice areas and operations. “Their combined experience will bring invaluable expertise to key practice areas as we continue to grow the firm.”

About Gertsburg Licata

Gertsburg Licata Co., LPA (G&L) is a full-service business law and strategic advisory firm representing and serving entrepreneurs and executives of middle-market enterprises in business transactions, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory matters. Gertsburg Licata is home of CoverMySix®, a unique, anti-litigation audit developed specifically for middle-market companies. G&L is the sister company of Gertsburg Licata Acquisitions and Gertsburg Licata Talent. To learn more about Gertsburg Licata, please visit www.gertsburglicata.com.

