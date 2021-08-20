Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Senior Managing Directors of RIA Firm Lido Advisors Named Leaders of Influence for the Second Consecutive Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal

08/20/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LABJ August 9th Leaders of Influence: Wealth Managers Issue Features Winners

Lido Advisors, LLC, a Los Angeles-based, full-service, independent, Registered Investment Advisory firm (“RIA”) with $9.26 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), announced today that three executives on its management team have been named Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the second consecutive year.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Ozur, Senior Managing Director and Chairman Gregory Kushner and Senior Managing Director Alyssa Weinberger were cited again by the prestigious weekly business journal, which announced all the Leaders of Influence in its August 9 issue.

“The right wealth management professional does more than advise you regarding how to invest your money. He or she – and the financial institutions they represent – can genuinely prepare your entire family for financial stability and fiscal comfort for generations to come, and offer highly personalized plans for investing, charitable giving, and other specific needs,” said LABJ Publisher Josh Schimmels. “There are some truly outstanding professionals making up the Los Angeles wealth management landscape.”

“We had a tremendous year of growth and innovation at Lido Advisors, so it’s very gratifying that three of our top leaders have been cited as industry influencers by the Los Angeles Business Journal,” said Lido Advisors President Ken Stern. “Lido’s uncompromising commitment to our clients is evidenced with this recognition. With this level of commitment, there’s no limit to the heights to which these three can steer us into the future.”

Kushner founded Lido Advisors, LLC in 1999 with the goal of ensuring that his clients are “fiscally fit” with a healthy financial portfolio in all areas of their lives. He works with investments and strategy for ultra-high net-worth investors and family offices to provide objective and personal financial solutions and multi-generational planning. Weinberger is an expert in strategically helping families continue their legacy and is the firm’s first female partner. CEO Ozur is also a Co-Chairman of Lido’s investment committee and is responsible for the management of Lido Advisors’ alternative investments. He is an integral part of the firm’s due diligence on real estate orientated strategies utilized in its clients’ portfolios.

About Lido Advisors, LLC

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices throughout the United States. It executes comprehensive investment and wealth solutions designed to grow, protect and maximize its clients' legacies. Lido Advisors’ focus on elegant and effective client solutions underscores its commitment to excellence.​

With innovation and integrity, Lido Advisors will continue working to grow and expand into a nationally recognized leader providing investment and wealth strategies for select institutions and families. ​The firm aims to grow, protect and maximize clients’ legacies through the pursuit of far-reaching wealth and investment advice, with due consideration to tax and estate planning facets of the client’s life.

To learn more, visit www.lidoadvisors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aGRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : What will happen to the gold price
AQ
11:17aQFIN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:16aMODERNA : Most U.S. teens, young adults want to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds
AQ
11:16aBARRICK GOLD : The mining industry is also striving for decarbonization
AQ
11:15aDLA : Excess military truck from DLA Disposition Services adds firefighting power to Volunteer Fire Department
AQ
11:15aKAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier BELKNIGHT Delivered
AQ
11:15aCUMMINS : Broadens connectivity capability
AQ
11:15aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology
AQ
11:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Orders 99 F404s for Tejas Light Combat Aircraft
AQ
11:14aPolicy & Resources hopes for full and candid debate as Tax Review is published
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS