Three Senior Managing Directors of RIA Firm Lido Advisors Named Leaders of Influence for the Second Consecutive Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal

LABJ August 9th Leaders of Influence: Wealth Managers Issue Features Winners

Lido Advisors, LLC, a Los Angeles-based, full-service, independent, Registered Investment Advisory firm (“RIA”) with $9.26 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), announced today that three executives on its management team have been named Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the second consecutive year.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Ozur, Senior Managing Director and Chairman Gregory Kushner and Senior Managing Director Alyssa Weinberger were cited again by the prestigious weekly business journal, which announced all the Leaders of Influence in its August 9 issue.

“The right wealth management professional does more than advise you regarding how to invest your money. He or she – and the financial institutions they represent – can genuinely prepare your entire family for financial stability and fiscal comfort for generations to come, and offer highly personalized plans for investing, charitable giving, and other specific needs,” said LABJ Publisher Josh Schimmels. “There are some truly outstanding professionals making up the Los Angeles wealth management landscape.”

“We had a tremendous year of growth and innovation at Lido Advisors, so it’s very gratifying that three of our top leaders have been cited as industry influencers by the Los Angeles Business Journal,” said Lido Advisors President Ken Stern. “Lido’s uncompromising commitment to our clients is evidenced with this recognition. With this level of commitment, there’s no limit to the heights to which these three can steer us into the future.”

Kushner founded Lido Advisors, LLC in 1999 with the goal of ensuring that his clients are “fiscally fit” with a healthy financial portfolio in all areas of their lives. He works with investments and strategy for ultra-high net-worth investors and family offices to provide objective and personal financial solutions and multi-generational planning. Weinberger is an expert in strategically helping families continue their legacy and is the firm’s first female partner. CEO Ozur is also a Co-Chairman of Lido’s investment committee and is responsible for the management of Lido Advisors’ alternative investments. He is an integral part of the firm’s due diligence on real estate orientated strategies utilized in its clients’ portfolios.

About Lido Advisors, LLC

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices throughout the United States. It executes comprehensive investment and wealth solutions designed to grow, protect and maximize its clients' legacies. Lido Advisors’ focus on elegant and effective client solutions underscores its commitment to excellence.​

With innovation and integrity, Lido Advisors will continue working to grow and expand into a nationally recognized leader providing investment and wealth strategies for select institutions and families. ​The firm aims to grow, protect and maximize clients’ legacies through the pursuit of far-reaching wealth and investment advice, with due consideration to tax and estate planning facets of the client’s life.

To learn more, visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005040/en/