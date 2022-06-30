Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Three Tunisian migrants die, 3 others missing, and 11 rescued after their boat sinks

06/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tunisian national coast guards help migrants to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana

TUNIS (Reuters) - At least 3 Tunisians migrants died and another 3 were missing after their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a Tunisian civil protection civil official told Reuters.

Atef Haouij, a local official in Medenine, said that the boat, which contained 17 Tunisian migrants, sank off the coast of the island of Djerba.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aU.S. July Fourth cookouts feel the heat of soaring food prices
RE
11:57aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down 10%, after eia repo…
RE
11:54aANALYSIS-BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD : U.S. Supreme Court upends Biden climate agenda
RE
11:52aNigeria spent $3 billion on petrol subsidies in first five months of 2022 - NNPC
RE
11:51aStrikes disrupt flights out of Paris CDG airport -operator
RE
11:50aSouth African rand nears two-year low as Eskom extends power cuts
RE
11:49aThree Tunisian migrants die, 3 others missing, and 11 rescued after their boat sinks
RE
11:46aLandslide kills 14 in eastern India, nearly 50 others feared dead
RE
11:44aKentucky judge blocks state from enforcing abortion bans; Florida ruling expected
RE
11:35aU.S. Supreme Court to hear ex-Cuomo aide's appeal of bribery conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Comcast, Etsy, Nasdaq, Take-Two
3Germany in bailout talks with Uniper amid gas crisis
4Greatview Aseptic Packaging : 30/06/2022 - Estimate of Net Profits (PDF..
5JPMORGAN : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS