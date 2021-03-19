Log in
Three Turkey Wrap Sandwiches Added to MG Foods' Previous Recall List Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

03/19/2021
MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is expanding its recall issued March 10, 2021 to include three Turkey Wraps due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005501/en/

The Fresh to You Deluxe Club Wrap distributed between March 3-5, 2021 has been recalled by MG Foods of Charlotte, NC, due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fresh to You Deluxe Club Wrap distributed between March 3-5, 2021 has been recalled by MG Foods of Charlotte, NC, due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & plastic wrap. The products were sold exclusively via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

PRODUCT

 

SIZE

 

UPC

 

CONTAINER

 

USE BY DATES

Fresh to You Deluxe Club Wrap

 

10.39 oz

 

MGF9814

 

Plastic Wedge

 

3/7/2021

MG Foods Roasted Turkey in a Tomato Basil Wrap

 

6.90 oz

 

1 00000 50005 7

 

Plastic Wedge

 

3/7/2021

MG Foods The Club in a Spinach Wrap

 

8.50 oz

 

1 00000 50008 8

 

Plastic Wedge

 

3/7/2021

Product labels are attached for identification of products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product. Consumers may contact MG Foods at 1-855-424-8390 Monday thru Friday 7:00am – 7:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.


© Business Wire 2021
