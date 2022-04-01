Log in
Three U.S. House Democrats seek documents from Amazon on labor practices

04/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - Three U.S. House Democrats including the chair of the Oversight Committee on Friday asked Amazon.com to turn over documents detailing Amazon's labor practices especially during severe weather.

"We are concerned by recent reports that Amazon may be putting the health and safety of its workers at risk, including by requiring them to work in dangerous conditions during tornadoes, hurricanes, and other extreme weather," wrote Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush. They want Amazon to provide documents detailing terminations or disciplinary actions against employees or contractors at the Amazon facilities in a number of locations by April 14.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
